Workers now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot, says CDC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now recommended six months after the second dose for adults aged 65 and older.

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are eligible for booster shots.

“I haven’t gotten it yet I haven’t gotten the vaccine I haven’t got COVID or anything you know I am very spiritual person I feel that if it’s my time to go, it’s my time to go,” said David Glaze.

“I got to talk to my doctors before I even get into the booster shot because I don’t have any good information on it so that’s the reason I haven’t really thought about taking it,” said Rudolph May.

According to the latest CDC guidance people in institutions, homeless shelters, long-term care facilities, as well as for older Americans with underlying medical conditions are all encouraged to get the vaccine.

