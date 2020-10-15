Working Together Jackson hosts Drive-Thru Notary Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Working Together Jackson, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, will present a Drive Through Notary Day on Saturday, October 17.

The event will be held at the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Church International from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Absentee voters can bring their unmarked absentee ballot application or ballot and a photo ID to either location to obtain free notary services. Masks are required.

Notaries will also be present at New Horizon Church International, located at 1770 Ellis Ave., Jackson, MS 39204.

With few exceptions, absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots must be witnessed

and signed by a notary in order to be valid.

