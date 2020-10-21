Working Together Jackson launches Safe Haven Campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and local radio stations partnered with Working Together Jackson (WTJ) and its community partners for the Capital Campaign.

The overall goal for this campaign is to raise $1,000,000 to assist Jackson parents and students dealing with the struggles of distance learning, the digital divide, mental health issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the difficulties faced by working parents seeking a safe place for students to learn while parents are at work.

Local radio stations partnered to raise $500,000 over the next month. Religious leaders are challenging churches to donate to the cause.

Mississippi State Senator John Horhn made one of the first donations, giving $500. Half of the donations will be used for:

Digital connection kits to help 5,000 students who currently struggle to connect to the Internet for distance learning.

Workshops for parents who need support for distance learning and technical assistance.

“Jackson Scholars Mental Health Warmline”, which will assist Jackson families and students who are experiencing distress and/or need referrals to resources. The Warmline, administered by CONTACT the Crisis Line/(601) 713-4358, will go live on Wednesday, October 21st.

Working Together Jackson has set a goal to raise another $500,000 to fund “Safe Haven” sites where students of working parents can perform distance learning in a safe and supervised environment.

Anyone wishing to support the Campaign can send funds to: WTJ/Safe Haven Campaign at Hope Credit Union, 4 Old River Place, Suite A, Jackson, Mississippi, 39202. Hope CU will receive all (tax deductible) donations. For more information, contact Working Together Jackson or one of the local radio stations.

