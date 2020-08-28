Workouts scheduled for JPS senior student-athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced the following workouts for senior athletes:

Senior workouts for fall sports only (volleyball, football, cross country & swimming) will begin this Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Forest Hill High School located at 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212.

The workouts will be from 7:30 a.m. to – 1:30 p.m. Each JPS high school will participate. Social distancing and appropriate safety measures will be administered for these workouts.

JPS has canceled sports and co-curricular activities for the fall semester in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Hinds County.

LATEST STORIES: