World Central Kitchen partnering with City of Jackson for food & water distribution Monday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks is planning to work on getting food and water out to people who are facing challenges from the city’s water crisis.

The group World Central Kitchen has partered with the city and other restaurants.

Starting at 10:00 a.m., you can pick up lunch and dinner plates at either Forest Hill High School, New Jerusalem South, and Callaway High School.

The group will also be at Pearl Street and Progressive Missonary Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m.