World-famous Harlem Globetrotters come to Columbus as part of “Spread Game” tour



COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have entertained crowds with their basketball moves and rim-rattling dunks. On Tuesday night, they made a stop in Columbus as part of their “Spread Game” tour.

The basketball ambassadors brought laughs to fans at the Civic Center and showed off their basketball pizzazz against the Washington Generals.

“We’re really excited to get back into these arenas,” Globetrotter “Cheese” Chisholm said. “To spread the Globetrotter way of how we love this game to our fans. We’re so happy to get back out there.”

The mission of the Globetrotters is to “spread game and bring entertainment to the world.” This team has entertained popes, kings, queens and presidents around the globe, but as the world shut down this past year, live interactions like these were put on pause. Shooting guard Cheese Chisholm says it’s good to be back.

“I know everybody’s been locked up, everybody’s been at home… people are happy to get out, especially kids,” Chisholm said. “That’s we want to do is get back to our core. Our core of just bringing families together and being here on this hardwood.”

The Globetrotters have traveled across 124 countries since their founding in 1926 and are now finally able to continue “trotting the globe.” After Columbus, the Globetrotters will continue their tour across North America and overseas.