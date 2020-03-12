World walls off as leaders warn viral pandemic will worsen

BANGKOK (AP) – Countries are increasingly walling themselves off to try and keep an unfolding pandemic from growing in their borders.

President Donald Trump announced sweeping restrictions halting much travel from a swath of Europe.

The U.S. State Department is also cautioning Americans to “reconsider travel abroad.”

The center of Europe’s outbreak, Italy, is tightening already-strict rules, saying pubs, restaurants and hair salons must close if they can’t space out their customers.

All of it came against a backdrop of plunging world markets, with stocks in Asia reeling after a rough round of trading a day earlier on Wall Street.