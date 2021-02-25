Wrong way driver causes deadly crash in Rankin County, says MHP

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed an adult and two children in Rankin County. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on MS 25 north of Holly Bush Road.

According to MHP, a 2004 Toyota Sequoia was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of MS 25, when it collided with a northbound 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Investigators said the Toyota was being driving by 54-year-old Kyle Dixon of Jackson.

Three occupants of the Chrysler were 32-year-old Tamaria Shumake, eight-year-old Ambrosia Isaac, and five-year-old Zylan Shumake, all of Carthage. Investigators said Shumake and the two children died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Two other occupants in the Chrysler were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with serious injuries. According to MHP, they were all wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Dixon was taken to River Oaks Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Troopers said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.