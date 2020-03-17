WWE moves WrestleMania to Orlando, will be held without live audience

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE’s Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)-WWE has decided to move WrestleMania and all related events from Tampa, Florida, according to an announcement from the organization.

The WWE’s annual wrestling extravaganza — often called the Super Bowl of wrestling — will not be held at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium.

WWE, however, said it will still hold its scheduled April 5 card on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida.

WWE ran an empty arena edition of “Smackdown” last Friday and was set to run Monday’s “RAW” from the performance center.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place,” WWE said in a statement released Monday. “However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

The event has been held annually in football stadiums since 2007 and usually draws some of the biggest crowds of the year for any sports entertainment event.