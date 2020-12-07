WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient celebrates 96th birthday, community throws parade

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and members of the community held a parade for a Mississippi World War Two Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient.

Arthur C. McKenzie Senior turns 96 on December 7, 2020. McKenzie was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1946 and served three years. While serving in Germany, he was injured when an Army Artillery Truck he was driving was bombed.

The veteran’s family said he has been a prominent role model in their lives.

Shannon McKenzie, one of his grandsons, said, “By him being a WWII veteran, that inspired me to go to the army and follow in his footsteps.”

State Representative Stephanie Foster, McKenzie’s daughter, said, “One thing my dad instilled in me is; whatever you do, do it with integrity. He said because when I served in the Army, everything we did we had to do with integrity. Running for office as a state representative he instilled in me each and every day; go out there when you’re campaigning be honest and people will always respect you.”

Arthur McKenzie Sr. has 13 children, 41 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

