Xarchangel stuns at fashion show in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local fashion designer receives great reviews after serving up some new looks at the Fashion Reincarcerated III event on Sunday.

Xarchangel is a clothing brand started by Michael Fultz Jr who is born and raised in Jackson.

Everything from Fultz’s clothing line is handmade.

Fultz tells 12’s DeAngelo Marquise he has been sewing since the start of 2019 after playing around with one of his family member’s sewing machine.

After creating his first dress, he fell in love with creating outfits from scratch.

11 months later Fultz receives a message from Bella, who is the creator of the event, via social media. Bella reached out to him after seeing some of his work on the Xarchangel Instagram page and just had to add him to the show.

The 22-year-old could not pass up the opportunity of joining a fashion show so he went to the drawing board and created 15 different looks in two weeks’ time.

His creations are in the collage of pictures below.































Fultz says, “Thanks Bella for this opportunity, I loved it!”

To get the looks featured in the story, click here.