Yates Services holds job fair in Jackson

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Yates Services held a job fair in conjunction with the Jobs for Jacksonians program on Wednesday, July 29. The job fair will end at 2:00 p.m.

Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming paint technicians, tire room technician and more positions along with benefits.

The recruiting session is being held at the Sykes Gymnasium, 520 Sykes Road, Jackson, Mississippi 39212.

