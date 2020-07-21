Yates Services to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Yates Services in conjunction with the Jobs for Jacksonians program, will hold a recruiting session next Wednesday, July 29th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming:

Paint Technicians: Starting Pay: $11.96 and the Max Pay: $13.55.

Shift Options are: Night Shift, Day Shift, Afternoon Shift, Weekend Shift

Responsibilities: This position will be responsible for the general cleanup and standard operation of all our clients paint plant which includes: spray booths, filtration changes, robot cover removal/installation, carrier cleaning, and production aid cleaning.

Tire Room Technician: Starting Pay: $11.78 and the Max Pay: $15.48.

Shift Options are: Night Shift, Day Shift, Afternoon Shift

Responsibilities: This is mechanical tire production operation that supplies the final assembly area with finish tires of various tire and wheel combination. Duties include wheel & tire in feed, valve stem/tpm installation, tire weight installation, and quality inspections.

Benefits for these positions includes: health, vision, dental, paid vacation, 9 paid holidays, bereavement pay, short-term disability and company paid life insurance .

The recruiting session will be held at the Sykes Gymnasium, 520 Sykes Road, Jackson, Mississippi 39212.

Due to COVID-19, we will be abiding with the local and state guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

These sessions provide participants in the program with immediate access to job opportunities. Each month, companies are invited for the purpose of interviewing and potentially hiring prospective candidates. Jobs for Jacksonians is an initiative created to provide accessible information to employment opportunities for City of Jackson residents.

For job seekers, this program offers an array of services and training opportunities to assist them. In addition to the recruiting sessions, the program offers job readiness workshops, job search/placement assistance and an annual job fair. Other services, such as assistance with writing a professional resume, leadership/professional development and interviewing improvement techniques, are available as well.

For more information, please contact Jonathan Barnett at 601-960-0377.

