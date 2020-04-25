Yazoo Bar And Grill Upset with Safe At Home Order

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — During the last week of March Little Yazoo SportsBar & Grill willingly closed their doors because of the coronavirus. Shortly after, Governor Tate Reeves issued the Shelter in Place rule for the state of Mississippi. The reason owner Edward and Kristi Ferrell shut down their bar was because they thought they would receive their Small Business Administration loan that they have yet to receive. Edward Farrell says that a representative from the SBA told him it would be 18 months before they get any money.

Ferrell says that over the last 5 years his bar and grill has raised over $20,000 for the community. They’ve hosted benefits for the sick, victims of storm damage, and DHS kids. Also during storms they have used their building for a safe shelter. Ferrell believes that this makes his business essential.

“There is going to be no social distancing going on because everybody is going to be on the Capitol elbow to elbow telling him to re-open Mississippi” Ferrell says as he explains how he thinks people will begin to protest if the governor doesn’t let people go back to work.

Today The Governor signed the new Safer-at-Home order that will go into effect on Monday April 27th at 8 A.M. and last until Monday May 11th.