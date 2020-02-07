Yazoo City amnesty program

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Municipal court is having its annual amnesty day on March 5, 2020, from 8 am to 5 pm and March 6, 2020, from 8 am to 7 pm.

Amnesty day is to help individuals clear fines for past violations. They will have the opportunity to pay tickets, court-imposed fines, and court costs. Warrant and administration fees will be waived for each violation.

Judge Lilli Evans Bass stated, “the court is pleased to offer this program each year to afford citizens the opportunity to clear outstanding fines or warrants while avoiding additional fees and penalties. This opportunity only happens once a year, and I hope the citizens will utilize it.”

Bring a photo I.D., a copy of the ticket if you can locate it, and payment to the Yazoo City Police Department at 305 Mike Espy Drive, Yazoo City, MS.

For more information, call 662-746-1131 and ask for Municipal Court.