Yazoo City interim police chief tests positive for COVID-19

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Interim Police Chief Jay Winstead tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Thaddeus Jones, deputy director of the Yazoo City Police Department, Winstead tested positive on July 8.

He has been in quarantine since contracting the virus. He will return to work after he is cleared.

