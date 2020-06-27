Yazoo City Lady Celebrates 105th Birthday

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City lady is celebrating her 105th birthday.

Mary McGinnis was born June 26, 1915 and has lived in Yazoo City her whole life. At 105 she still plants in her garden, gives guidance to her children, and she just recently stopped her weekly fishing time.

She says that her secret to life is to “love everybody, be nice to everybody, read the Bible every day and teach people the Bible.”

She has survived many tough times throughout her long life. She was only 3 when the Spanish flu of 1918 took the world by storm killing millions people worldwide and now Covid-19 has struck.

The Coronavirus pandemic has played its part in Ms. Mary’s life by taking away some of her activities – like going to her nearby adult daycare to play bingo and also putting a pause to the sport she loves to watch. The NBA. At 80 years old she use to travel with her son-in-law Eddie Jones, whose a former Harlem Globetrotter to NBA all-star events and was able to meet LeBron James. For her 100th birthday her favorite player Dwayne Wade sent her a signed hoodie.

From viruses to racism in this world, they both have sparked drastically and McGinnis has seen it all. Living in Mississippi her whole life she says she wants to see change from how things are now.