Yazoo City man sentenced to 25 years for shooting into vehicle

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for shooting into a vehicle in February 2020. Ketterious Grove was found guilty of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened at Yazoo Estates. During the incident, police said Grove shot multiple rounds from an assault rifle into a parked vehicle.

The victim, Silvia Williams, was shot in her left eye. Three other people were in the vehicle, including Williams’ boyfriend.