Yazoo City man sentenced to 50 years for drug trafficking

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a Yazoo City man was sentenced to 50 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for drug trafficking.

Robert Earl Fisher, Jr., was found guilty of possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated trafficking and trafficking.

Prosecutors said Fisher was found to be the renter of a storage unit in Yazoo County that contained the street value of a half million dollars in marijuana. Following the seizure of the unit, Fisher’s home was found to contain more marijuana, cocaine and other narcotics.