Yazoo City Municipal Court to offer reduced penalty payments in March

Courtesy of City of Yazoo official website

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – During the entire month of March, Yazoo City Municipal Court is reducing the penalties for traffic tickets and misdemeanors with the exclusion of DUIs, domestic violence, crimes involving weapons and crimes against another person.

The court encourages anyone with an outstanding fine to come by and pay in March. Some payments may be accepted by telephone with no in person contact.

Anyone entering the court must wear a mask and be screened before entry.

For additional information, contact City of Yazoo City Municipal Court at (662) 314-1013 or Yazoo City Municipal Court (662) 314-1014.