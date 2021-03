YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Jay Winstead has resigned, according to multiple sources.

Multiple sources tell me that the Yazoo City police chief has resigned. @WJTV — Kayla Thompson (@KThompsonTV) March 29, 2021

His resignation comes after a string of shootings this weekend in the city.

In the first shooting, several people were injured while sitting on a porch Friday night. The shooting happened on Slyvan Court.

The second shooting happened early Saturday morning on North Cherry Street. A girl was shot in the arm while asleep in her bed. Her injuries are non life-threatening.