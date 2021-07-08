Yazoo City Police Department to receive new vehicles this week

YAZOO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department will receive three new vehicles this week. According to the Yazoo Herald, only four vehicles were currently being used for patrol duty.

“We are building the police department up, getting personnel there,” Alderman Andre Lloyd said. “But I do have a problem that we only have four vehicles. With the number of officers we have, sharing four vehicles is a bad thing.”

“We need them,” Lloyd said. “We need to work on getting more vehicles because we are running low on vehicles.”

Delaware said additional vehicles were ordered last January.