Yazoo City police investigating homicide of 13-year-old boy

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a 13-year-old boy was shot multiple times Saturday just after 7:30 p.m.

According to the Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the victim has been identified as Demonte Montreal Lee. Officers found him lying in the street on 11th Street near Prentiss Avenue in Yazoo City with gunshot wounds.

Lee was pronounced dead on the scene, once paramedics arrived, said police. The body was then transported to the office of the state medical examiner.

Shivers said due to the back up at the medical examiner’s office, it will take more than a week before the autopsy report is complete.