Yazoo County deputies arrest cousins after chase

Fredrick Robinson (R) & Devante Robinson (L) (Courtesy: Terry Gann, Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department )

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County deputies arrested two cousins who were accused of introducing contraband into the Yazoo County jail.

According to investigators, Fredrick Robinson and Devante Robinson were spotted cutting a hole in a fence at the jail around 4:00 Thursday morning. A guard spotted one of them climbing through the fence.

Deputies said the two ran away and were in a car chase with deputies. They later wrecked their vehicle and ran away. Investigators said the cousins tried to swim away, but they were caught afterwards around 8:30 a.m.

They are both currently charged with felony fleeing, felony malicious mischief, introducing contraband, and resisting arrest by running.

