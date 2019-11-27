Yazoo County flood survivors receive donated meals to get through Thanksgiving

HOLLY BLUFF, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s new help this week for victims of the backwater flooding in the Delta. Local groups are coming together to make sure those who lost everything can at least enjoy Thanksgiving.

The water has been receded since August, but locals in Yazoo County still struggle to stay afloat in the recovery phase. However, the kindness of one organization has given them something to be thankful for.

In the season of giving working with the Yazoo long term recovery committee are giving away Thanksgiving meals to those who need it. They’re delivering around 100 boxes.

“Everything they put in the box was very useable and fitting for Thanksgiving,” Henry Reeves of Holly Bluff said. “The things we got like the cranberry sauce.”

“We had the string beans, turkey and it was a nice size turkey,” Betty-Ann Stoner told us. “And all the goodies, canned beans, and brownies.”

With the help of the Holly Bluff fire department and baptist church, volunteers drove around town going door to door handing out each box boosting the holiday spirit for those without a home or livelihood.

“When someone takes the time to prepare a gift for you and it’s something you don’t deserve,” homeowner Jimmy Hudson said. “Somebody brings you a gift like this it humbles you and makes you thankful.”

Fighting through the biggest and longest-lasting flood Yazoo County has seen since 1973, farmers and locals are sitting down more thankful this year to have their neighbors and family still by their side.

As the year winds down those impacted in Yazoo County and the whole Delta stress the state to not forget the backwater flood could happen again until the pump project is complete.