YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Yazoo County Schools announced a positive COVID case at Yazoo County High School.

All students who were close contacts to the positive case have been contacted.

If you have not received a phone call, your child is not a close contact.

The district says in the event that cases are reported and your child is affected, they will notify you as soon as they are notified.

Yazoo County School District released this statement from the superintendent: