Yazoo County man dies after being attacked by a bull

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Yazoo County Coroner, an 84-year-old man died after he was attacked by his bull.

Coroner Ricky Shivers said Lester Eley Ingram of Vaughan was attacked at a barn on Highway 16. The incident reportedly happened after Ingram entered a gate next to a barn around 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

Shivers said it appeared the bull pushed Ingram through a hog wire fire and then mauled him.

When they didn’t hear from him, Ingram’s family went to check on him. They found him around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. The bull was spotted by neighbors abut a mile from the barn.

Shivers ruled Ingram’s death as accidental.

