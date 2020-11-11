Yazoo County School District closes all campuses to mitigate COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in the Yazoo County School District do not have to report back to school until November 16. According to the district’s Facebook page, the reason for postponing school is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Until the return of school, students will have to complete their assignments virtually.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories