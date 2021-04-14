Yazoo County woman found guilty in 2019 death of her father

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Prosecutors said a woman has been found guilty of manslaughter in connection to the death of her father in Yazoo County.

Investigators said Courtney Williams stabbed her father, James Williams, on September 1, 2019. He was stabbed twice in the back inside the family home.

According to prosecutors, Courtney was initially charged with murder. After a two day trial, the jury convicted her of manslaughter.

She was sentenced by a judge to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 15 years to serve, five years suspended and placed on five years of supervised probation.