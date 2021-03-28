Yazoo police investigating two drive-by shootings, several injured

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Friday night and early Saturday morning.

According to Investigator Terry Gann, a suspect fired shots out of a white vehicle around 11:00 p.m. on Slyvan Court injuring several people on a porch.

Around 3:00 a.m. multiple shots were fired into a home on North Cherry Street. Gann said a girl was hit in the arm while asleep in the bed. Her injuries are non life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time for either shooting.

This is a developing story.