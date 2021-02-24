YMCA helps community members experiencing water shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi is working to help community members affected by Jackson’s water outages.

The Clinton, Flowood and Reservoir YMCAs have opened their doors for area college students and other residential social service programs to use the shower facilities. The YMCA is also expanding the opportunity to others in the community impacted by the on-going water shortage.

Jara Miller, President and CEO of the Metropolitan YMCAs, said, “The unexpected water outages the City of Jackson is facing have been so difficult to witness. We hope that by offering our showers to the community, it will offer some relief.”

Over 160,000 residents of Jackson have no to very low water pressure since last week after the unprecedented winter weather across the state.

Miller also adds, “Social responsibility is one of the core values of the YMCA. We are a community-based organization, and we want to do all we can to help our community. We went out into communities to feed hungry children during the pandemic. We are now inviting the community into our facilities during this crisis.”

The Metropolitan YMCAs invites community members facing water issues to use the Y’s shower facilities for the remaining time the water outages affect residents. YMCA facilities will be open to the public for shower usage from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Contact the Clinton YMCA at 601-924-5812, the Flowood YMCA at 601-664-1955 and the Reservoir YMCA at 601-992-9118 to reserve a shower usage time. Guests will be required to sign a waiver and should bring a photo ID.