YMCA hosts community prayer breakfast

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The YMCA in Flowood hosted a community prayer breakfast on Tuesday, November 10. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) spoke at the event.

The community prayer breakfast is one of the biggest fundraisers for the YMCA.

The even honors YMCA volunteers, community organizations, businesses and others.

