YMCA to host annual Polar Bear Plunge

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual YMCA Polar Bear Plunge will happen on Saturday, January 9, at 10:00 a.m. at the Reservoir Family YMCA.

Jara Miller, President and CEO of the Metropolitan YMCAs, said, “The Polar Bear Plunge is a great way to challenge yourself and support a good cause. This year’s event is supporting the YMCA’s feeding program for children. More than one in four children in our state face food insecurity. You can be part of the crazy-brave and jump or be a chicken – either way, you help make sure children don’t go hungry.”

Tom Bontrager, Reservoir Y Branch Director, said, “The YMCA will be practicing COVID-19 safety guidelines by enforcing masks before and after the jump as well as social distancing for plungers and spectators. We want this year’s Polar Bear Plunge to be safe while bringing the community together for an excellent cause.”

The Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi currently runs six feeding sites throughout central Mississippi. In 2020, the Y provided more than 52,000 healthy meals and snacks to children facing food insecurity.

“At the Y, we believe no child should ever wonder if they will have something to eat each day,” said Miller. “Proceeds from the Plunge will expand our YMCA feeding program to reach more children and their families in 2021.”

On-site registration at the Reservoir Y, located at 6023 Lakeshore Park in Brandon, will begin at 9:00 a.m. A $25 registration fee will allow you to support the feeding program and provide you with a 2021 Polar Bear Plunge t-shirt. They are also offering a $10 “No Jump Fee” to anyone not interested in jumping but still wanting to support a great cause. Non-jumpers will also receive a t-shirt without having to take the Plunge.

