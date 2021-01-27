YMCA to host virtual 2021 Mardi Gras Race

Courtesy: YMCA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Metropolitan YMCA of Mississippi will hold a virtual Mardi Gras Race during the month of February. The race will include a kids FunRun, 5K run/walk and 8K run.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the LIVESTRONG Cancer Survivorship Program, which is an evidence-based program that helps adult cancer survivors reclaim their health and well-being following a cancer diagnosis.

To register for the Mardi Gras Race, click here. To donate to the program, visit YMCA’s website.

