Yo Gotti and Roc Nation plan to file lawsuit against Mississippi for prison conditions

FILE – In this July 21, 2010, photograph, employees leave the front gate of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. Another Mississippi inmate died at the hands of a fellow inmate, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, this time, at the penitentiary, bringing the death toll to four amid disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Following the death of five inmates, statewide prison lockdowns, and the recent conditions at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, several civil rights organizations, politicians and activists have called for changes within the state prisons.

Now, another rapper is making it their mission to help better living conditions for those incarcerated.

Rapper Yo Gotti and TEAM ROC, the Roc Nation philanthropic division, have come forward with plans to file a lawsuit against the state if day-to-day operations and the environment inside the prisons are not improved.

Yo Gotti released a statement of concern Friday against MDOC regarding the treatment of inmates, calling it “inhumane and unconstitutional.”

“The conditions in the prisons operated by the Mississippi Department of Corrections are absolutely inhumane and unconstitutional. To see this happen so close to my hometown of Memphis is truly devastating. That’s why we’re calling on Mississippi state leaders to take immediate action and rectify this issue. If they don’t right this wrong, we’re prepared to take legal action to provide relief for those that are incarcerated and their families.” said Yo Gotti.

To maintain order in the recent unrest within the state prison system, MDOC confirmed Thursday, Jan. 9 that they will move inmates from Parchman to nearby Tallahatchie County Facility in Tutwiler.

The department has contracted with CoreCivic Inc. to house up to 375 maximum security inmates initially for 90 days.

“The Tutwiler facility was chosen because it is the only location that can immediately take on this population,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “The facility is already operational and sufficiently staffed to manage close custody inmates. The department acted swiftly because of the violence at MSP and a lack of manpower to restore and maintain order. We also cannot staff any other facility.”

MDOC is continuing clean up in Unit 29 from the recent acts of vandalism.