You may get your $1,400 stimulus check sooner than you thought

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Eligible Americans may see their $1,400 stimulus payment as early as this weekend.

That’s according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said on Thursday the payments will appear as direct deposits.

“This is, of course, just the first wave, but some people in the country will start seeing those this weekend,” Psaki said.

The third stimulus checks are a part of the new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan that President Joe Biden just signed on Thursday.

“We want to move as fast as possible,” tweeted White House chief of staff Ron Klain. He added, “We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with congressional leaders!”

The relief plan also extends $300 per week emergency unemployment benefits into early September.

U.S. residents who make less than $75,000 annually will get the full $1,400 stimulus amount, but that amount will decrease as income level rises.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.