LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is facing a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly threatened and intimidated a Hispanic family who were his neighbors.

Phillip James Alexander, 26, faces multiple charges including hate crimes, discharging firearms, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

According to Lafayette Police, over the weekend, Alexander allegedly began yelling racist comments at a family sitting on their porch in the 700 block of Arthur Street.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green told KLFY that Alexander is accused of repeatedly telling the family ‘how much he hated them,’ that the family ‘should not be here,’ and that the family ‘should not be able to speak to American people,’ and other more disparaging remarks, she said.

Green said the victims told police that Alexander also fired a weapon into the ground and then allegedly told the family ‘you better not call the police.”

She said the victims told police that they took the threats seriously, and although hesitant at first, contacted 911.

No injuries were reported.

Alexander was located and taken into custody, Green said. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $45K bond.

No bond was set for his discharging firearms charge.