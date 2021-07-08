Young Executives to host Back to School Drive, Job Fair in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Young Executives will host a Back to School Drive on Saturday, July 24. The event will happened at Rodney’s Store in Vicksburg at 5:00 p.m.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the school supply drive will accept any and all school supplies, including hand sanitizer.

The school supply drive will also serve as a job fair. Organizers said they want all types of businesses at the event, so there is a job for everyone in the community.

Business can sign up for the job fair by contacting Jeremy Meekins, chairman of the Young Executives, at 404-906-1411 or meekinsjeremy@gmail.com.