Young man killed in early morning crash

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WJTV)- A young man is dead following an accident in the Benton community of Yazoo County on Sunday morning.

Twenty-four-year-old William Joseph Stonestreet of Yazoo City was killed around 6:00 a.m. on the 2400 block of Niven Road, according to the Yazoo Co. Coroner Ricky Shivers.

Shivers said Williams’ SUV left the road and struck trees, injuring his head and fracturing his spine.

Officials say Williams’ had a passenger with him, who was airlifted to a hospital.

Benton Volunteer Firefighters used the jaws of life to extract the two people from the vehicle, according to Shivers

The cause of the crash is under investigation.