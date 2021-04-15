Young Wesson girl battling cancer gets her Make-A-Wish

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A little girl in Wesson received a special surprise on Thursday. June Goodson, 8, has been battling A little girl in Wesson received a special surprise, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation made her wish come true.

She received a brand new golf cart. The Goodson family said they’re grateful for everyone who made this happen.

“It was a big surprise. It’s about as decked out as it can get. It just amazing that you got an organization like Make-A-Wish and donors and everybody that do things like this for kids and bring some good into a bad situation and bring them some happy times,” said Corey Goodson, June’s father.

June’s original wish was to go to Disney World. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all travel wishes have been suspended until further notice.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Baptist Medical Center, June’s wish of receiving a golf cart came true. She still has to undergo a year and a half of treatment, but her father said she’s doing well.