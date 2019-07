WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A 23-year-old Monticello woman is dead Sunday, after her Jeep Cherokee slammed into a tree in Walthall County, just minutes before sunrise.

MHP said Julie M. Williams crashed on Highway 27, south of Evergreen Road, around 5:50 a.m.

The young woman was ejected from her Jeep and died there at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.