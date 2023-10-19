JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s not your typical grocery store.

The ‘Good Stuff Store’ will be a youth-run grocery story that will soon be located in all four locations of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi.

The idea is to bring healthy foods to combat food deserts and in the capital city, it’s not uncommon.

Aliya Parte says this is a great chance for teenagers like herself to gain working experience.

“It feels great to be a teenager and working somewhere,” said Parte. “A lot of kids don’t get to have this opportunity.”

Naomi Jackson is the President & CEO Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi. She says ‘The Good Stuff Store’ has been a project in the making for a year and a half now.

“It’s an opportunity for our parents as they pick kids up, the youth in the afternoon, they get to pick up necessities they need instead of trying to go to the grocery store. But not only that. It’s for the community,” said Jackson.

It’s all thanks to the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation’s partnership with Dole, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi, and the Partnership for a Healthier America.

‘The Good Stuff Store’ officially opens its doors Tuesday, October 24th at two Boys and Girls Club locations on West Capitol Street and Sykes Road.

It will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am until noon.