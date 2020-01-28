Youth, Veteran, and Military Waterfowl Hunting Day: MDWFP

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is reminding hunters that all Wildlife Management Areas with waterfowl hunting opportunity will be open for the upcoming youth waterfowl hunting day on February 8.

They are encouraging adults to take someone under the age of 16 out to enjoy Mississippi’s waterfowl hunting.

Waterfowl regulations and bag limits for the youth, veteran, and active military waterfowl hunting day will be the same as during the regular season. Youth hunters are exempt from purchasing a hunting license, WMA user permit, and waterfowl stamps. Non-toxic shot and shotguns holding no more than three shells must still be used. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult who is licensed to hunt waterfowl in Mississippi, and adults are not allowed to hunt waterfowl unless they meet veteran or active duty military requirements. All participating veterans or active military personnel must possess state and federal waterfowl stamps, a valid Mississippi hunting license, and Harvest Information Program (HIP) registration for Mississippi. Participating veterans are required to provide one of the following additional forms of documentation: Veteran designation on a current driver’s license DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty Retired Military ID

