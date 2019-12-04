Zach Jones’ love for the game of basketball

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi college’s starting forward Zach Jones looks to be key asset to the Choctaws program this season.

In his senior year at MRA, he was named first team all conference, selected to the MAIS all-star team, and earned MAIS state and overall all-tournament team honors.

His love for the game of basketball came from his father Michael, who helped lead Central Hinds to a state title in 1996. And, from his grandfather, Mike, who’s now his head coach at Mississippi College.

“My whole life I’ve grown up around basketball, going to his games at a young age and that helped me develop a love for the sport,” Zach said.

Coach Jones said, “That’s pretty neat to know that he does.”

Mississippi College announced Coach Jones’ return to the sidelines for his 17th year as the head men’s basketball coach back in March.

And, Zach said his Hall of Fame grandfather didn’t even give him a heads up.

“He didn’t tell me before hand so I was just in the locker room whenever he came in and started telling us,” said Zach. “My jaw just dropped, I was speechless.”

“I was actually looking forward to his opportunity to play on the next level and that as a granddaddy, I was going to be able to watch him play,” Coach Jones said. “You never know what God’s got in store for you.”

Zach said he’s isn’t biased when he says he believes Coach Jones is great fit for the program, but things are a lot more strict now.”

“I feel like we watch film a lot more than we did last year,” Zach said. “And also, practices seem much more intense than they were last year.”

“No joking, he’s all serious. He does not make any jokes at practice. He’s 100 percent focused and doesn’t laugh and is serious as soon as he steps on the court. But, then as soon we get off the court, he’ll joke and mess around with you all the time.”

Also on the court, Zach doesn’t get special treatment.

And, he likes it that way.

“I want to work for mine position,” Zach said. “I don’t want to be given anything.”

“I’m one of those kind of people where when we walk on the floor, everybody’s the same,” said Coach Jones. “I’ve told our players, I love all of you and I do love all of you. I love one probably a little bit more and only reason is because it’s blood, but on the floor it’s all the same.”