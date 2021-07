JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - One month before school returns, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Mississippi. Being prepared for a variety of schooling environments, especially during the coronavirus pandemic is what schools have had to juggle. Now, administrators are forced to adapt to a rapidly changing pandemic virus.

The Delta variant is one of the new strains. It's considered more dangerous because of the so-called spike proteins. Those proteins help the virus bind better to the surface of a cell.