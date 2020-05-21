Zeta Phi Beta sorority sisters honor Pheonecia Ratliff

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Zeta Phi Beta sorority sisters honored one of their own who died in murder-suicide

Pheonecia Ratliff was killed Friday morning by her ex-boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself. That’s according to law enforcement officers. Wednesday night her sorority sisters held a vigil to honor her.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Sisters gathered at the Canton Square with an emotional vigil starting at 7:18 p.m. .

They held candles and presented framed event photos to close friends to give to the family.

“Seven is her sorority number,” said Ronnie Bass. “That’s the number she was in her sorority and 18 is the year that she crossed 2018.”

Some shared their memories of Pheonecia. It wasn’t easy, but they’re trying to stay strong.

“She does have a daughter and we love her dearly,” said Qualy Stokes. “We have a duty to spoil her.”

When school starts back, Qualy says the sorority plans to put together domestic violence awareness events to celebrate Pheonecia’s life and legacy and to also let people know they’re not alone.

“I’m really going to miss her,” said Shemar Brooks who says they’re like family. “We worked at the same place. I’m going to miss her every time I come to work. The only thing I hear is cousin. She was a sweet soul. and that was my family. I’m really going to miss her.”

Shemar worked at Walmart with Phoenecia. He says he is the cousin of Jamarquis Black, the man who police say killed Pheonecia. Shemar is still trying to wrap his mind around the horrific events. The sorority is too.

Pheonecia was set to graduate in December. She wanted to be a teacher.