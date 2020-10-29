Severe Weather Tools

Zeta weakens into tropical storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Zeta is now a tropical storm with max winds of 60 miles per hour.

It is moving quickly to the northeast at 39 miles per hour. A major swath of wind damage and power outages now stretches through Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. A cold front will also bring gusty winds and clearing.

