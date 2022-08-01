LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLFY) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was reportedly a no-show at his scheduled court hearing in Las Vegas this morning, causing the court to push that hearing back another two months.

Kamara, 27, faces assault charges after he and three other people allegedly attacked Darnell “SquirtBuck” Greene outside an elevator at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino’s Drais After Dark club.

Kamara’s hearing for the assault was set for 10:30 a.m. CDT this morning, but officials tell News 10 that Kamara did not show up. WDSU reported this morning that Kamara was present at Saints’ training camp in Metairie this morning instead.

Greene told police that he pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, and after was shoved hard and stumbled backward. Greene said he was then kicked and punched by multiple people before he lost consciousness. He identified Kamara as one of the men who battered him, police said. KLAS reported Greene sustained an orbital bone fracture to his right eye, which may require surgery.

Police also obtained surveillance video, saying the images verify Greene’s account of the incident, and that it shows Greene was attacked by four suspects, including Kamara. Per the video, police said that at no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch or push Kamara in any way.

The NFL has yet to discipline Kamara for the incident.