The Dallas Cowboys have settled one of their looming situations with contracts just as another gets interesting.

Dallas and cornerback Trevon Diggs agreed Tuesday, the reporting day for training camp, on a $97 million, five-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Diggs news came just as right guard Zack Martin officially became a camp holdout, with another person telling the AP the six-time All-Pro didn’t report to camp as he seeks a reworked contract.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the matters weren’t being discussed publicly.

Diggs led the NFL and tied the franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021. As a second-round pick, he is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal this season. The $19.4 million per-year average on the extension is among the top six in the league.

Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, but only eighth among the highest-paid guards with an annual average of $14 million on the extension he signed five years ago. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his deal.

