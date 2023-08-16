FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Dalvin Cook has officially joined the New York Jets’ backfield.

The team announced Wednesday it signed the former Minnesota Vikings star, who watched the end of the Jets’ joint practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took his physical and handled the paperwork for his one-year contract.

“Jet Nation, D.C. is in the building and I’m happy to be here,” Cook said in a video posted by the Jets on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m happy to be part of something special. Let’s get this thing rollin’. Gang Green, let’s go.”

Cook, who turned 28 last week, agreed to terms Monday on a deal with the Jets worth up to $8.6 million. The four-time Pro Bowl selection was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings.

Cook arrived at the Jets’ facility in time to see a chunk of the team drills with the Buccaneers and chatted with several of his new teammates, who welcomed him during the session.

“Dalvin has got it done for a long time at a high level, he’s motivated, he wants to win a championship,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Obviously, he made it well known to me during the process he wanted to play with me and play here, in Jersey, so we’re excited to have him, excited to get him in here.”

Cook is not expected to practice with the Jets until sometime next week at the earliest because he has a baby due soon.

“He’s going to integrate himself in the meetings, acclimate himself to the building,” coach Robert Saleh said. “I do believe he is going to go home over the weekend, they are having their baby, which is awesome for him. And then he will be back the following week.”

Cook, who’s third on Minnesota’s career rushing list with 5,993 yards after six seasons with the Vikings, joins a backfield in New York that includes Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, Damarea Crockett, fifth-round draft pick Israel Abanikanda and undrafted free agent Travis Dye at the position. Hall was activated from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday after injuring a knee in Week 7 last year in his rookie season.

The Jets wanted to make sure Cook’s surgically repaired shoulder checked out. They also looked into Cook’s legal situation after he was accused in November 2021 of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend.

“No, we are not concerned,” Saleh said when asked if the team thought Cook could face a suspension from the NFL. “We will see how all of that stuff goes, but at this moment we are not concerned.”

The Jets waived cornerback Javelin Guidry to make room for Cook on the roster. NFL Network reported Guidry injured a knee during practice Wednesday, so he could end up on New York’s injured reserve list.

